🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert, virée en amoureux sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez
Laeticia Hallyday et Jalil Lespert ont été photographiés ce samedi en pleine balade à Saint-Tropez.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Laeticia-Hallyda...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Laeticia-Hallyda...