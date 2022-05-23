Faire Ensemble
Le Maroc interdit le film "La Dame du Paradis", jugé "blasphématoire" dans le monde musulman

Ce long-métrage raconte l'histoire de la fille du prophète Mahomet, Fatima Zahra, épouse d'Ali, premier imam chiite.

