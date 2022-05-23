Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le Parlement européen adopte le projet d'une taxe carbone aux frontières

Ce vote intervient deux semaines après le rejet d'une première version de ce texte-clé et ouvre la voie aux négociations des eurodéputés avec les Etats membres.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/le-parlem...


Version : Mobile / Web