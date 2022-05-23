Faire Ensemble
Le Polar Pod : un navire vertical révolutionnaire pour étudier l'océan Austral

L'océan n'a jamais été aussi important face au défi du réchauffement climatique. Le Polar Pod est une plateforme océanographique habitée, conçue et organisée par Jean-Louis Étienne. Ce navire va permettre d'étudier l'océan Austral qui encercle l'Antarctique. 

