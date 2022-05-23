Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le corset minceur, bonne ou mauvaise idée pour perdre du ventre ?

Plébiscité pour ses vertus amincissantes, le corset revient sur le devant de la scène, notamment par l'intermédiaire des réseaux sociaux. Mais porter un corset pour perdre du poids, ou affiner sa taille, est-ce vraiment efficace ? Réponses d'experts. 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/minceur/le-corset-min...


Version : Mobile / Web