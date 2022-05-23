Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
«Le flambeau», de Jonathan Cohen : «Je veux tuer les gens de rire»

Avec « Le flambeau », l’acteur et réalisateur, Jonathan Cohen, lance la suite de « La flamme », parodie désopilante de « Koh Lanta...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Le-flamb...


Version : Mobile / Web