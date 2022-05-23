Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le gouvernement veut expulser "tout étranger" ayant "commis des actes graves"

La Première ministre Elisabeth Born est attendue dans le Midi ce samedi où elle doit assister aux Rencontres économiques d'Aix-en-Provence.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/en-direct-elisabet...


Version : Mobile / Web