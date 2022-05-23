Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le guitariste Santana "oublie" de boire et manger et fait un malaise en plein concert

Le musicien jouait sur une scène extérieure à Clarkston, à près de 70 km de Detroit, quand il s'est trouvé "épuisé par la chaleur et déshydra...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/Le-guit...


Version : Mobile / Web