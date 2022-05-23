Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le phénomène IU débarque à Cannes

Ne cherchez pas qui a battu le record de l'applaudimètre à Cannes cette année... La chanteuse et actrice sud-coréenne IU, de son vrai nom Lee Ji-e...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Le-phenomene-IU-...


Version : Mobile / Web