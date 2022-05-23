Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le projet de loi sur le pouvoir d'achat sera présenté au Conseil des ministres le 29 juin

Olivia Grégoire, porte-parole du gouvernement, avait indiqué dans un premier temps que le projet de loi du gouvernement sur le pouvoir d'achat serait présenté en Conseil des ministres avant les élections législatives.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/le-projet-de-loi-s...


Version : Mobile / Web