🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Le réalisateur canadien Paul Haggis arrêté en Italie pour agression sexuelle
Paul Haggis a été arrêté dans le sud de l'Italie sous le soupçon d'agression sexuelle «aggravée» à l'encontre d'une jeune femme étrangère.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Le-reali...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Le-reali...