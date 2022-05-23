🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Le roi des Belges en République démocratique du Congo pour tourner la page d'un lourd passé colonial
Le roi Philippe de Belgique se trouve en République démocratique du Congo depuis mardi pour une visite à forte portée mémorielle. Il s’agit d’apurer un passé colonial extrêmement chargé.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/un-monde-...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/un-monde-...