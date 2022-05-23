Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Le romancier tunisien Yamen Manaï lauréat du prix Orange du livre en Afrique

Le prix a été remis depuis Dakar au romancier tunisien pour son livre "Bel abîme", qui dénonce à travers le portrait d'un adolescent révolté "la barbarie et les maux qui gangrènent" la société tunisienne, a annoncé le jury.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/livres/roman/l...


