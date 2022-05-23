Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Législatives 2022 : dans les circonscriptions des Français d'Afrique, LREM et la Nupes au coude-à-coude

Les candidats de la majorité présidentielle et de la Nupes s'affronteront dans la 9e et 10e circonscription des Français de l'étranger. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/politiqu...


Version : Mobile / Web