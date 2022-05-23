Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Législatives 2022: qui sont les candidats dans votre circonscription?

Les Français devront élire leur député dans les 577 circonscriptions le 12 et 19 juin prochain. Trois semaines avant le premier tour du scrutin, découvrez la liste officielle des candidats aux élections législatives.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web