Législatives: Elisabeth Borne et Édouard Philippe font campagne ensemble dans le Calvados
La Première ministre Elisabeth Borne et l'ancien Premier ministre Édouard Philippe ont fait campagne ensemble pour LaREM dans le Calvados ce samedi, en vue des législatives.
