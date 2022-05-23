Faire Ensemble
Législatives: Emmanuel Macron descend dans l'arène

Dans son discours d’investiture, Emmanuel Macron avait promis aux Français une nouvelle méthode pour ce deuxième quinquennat. Il compte la mettre en place au lendemain des législatives. Dans un premier temps avec la création d’un Conseil de la refondation.



