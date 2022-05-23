Faire Ensemble
Législatives: Emmanuelle Wargon, candidate dans le Val-de-Marne, pose devant Lyon sur son affiche de campagne

En arrière-plan de son affiche de campagne, l'ancienne ministre Emmanuel Wargon pose devant une photographie de la ville de Lyon, alors qu'elle se présente dans la 8e circonscription du Val-de-Marne.



