Faire Ensemble
Législatives: au Conseil national du PS, Olivier Faure défend son "pari fou" face "aux éléphants"

"Oui, nous avons bien fait de faire cet accord", a déclaré le Premier secrétaire du PS, estimant que sans la Nupes, "l'extrême-droite se serait retrouvée dans 200 circonscriptions supplémentaires au second tour".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


