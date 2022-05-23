🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Législatives dans le Pas-de-Calais: Marine Le Pen créditée de 51% d'intentions de vote au premier tour
La candidate du Rassemblement national, si elle souhaite remporter son siège de députée dès le premier tour, doit néanmoins obtenir au moins 25% des voix d'inscrits. Un scénario qui semble compromis par l'abstention.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...