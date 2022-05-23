Faire Ensemble
Législatives: dernière journée de campagne avant le second tour du scrutin

Jean-Luc Mélenchon sera ce vendredi matin l'invité de BFMTV-RMC. Marine Le Pen se rendra quant à elle sur un marché d'Hénin-Beaumont et Élisabeth Borne sera dans le Calvados.



