🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Législatives: la Nupes présente son plan "Robin des bois" pour le pouvoir d'achat
L'alliance des partis de gauche a présenté son plan d'urgence pour le pouvoir d'achat, construit avec l'idée de "faire payer l'inflation aux profits plutôt qu'aux salaires".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...