Faire Ensemble
Législatives: la majorité absolue n'est pas acquise pour LaREM et ses alliés, selon un sondage

Les projections d'un sondage Ifop-Fiducial pour LCI publié ce mardi indiquent que le camp d'Emmanuel Macron pourrait obtenir entre 275 et 310 sièges à l'Assemblée nationale lors des élections législatives de juin 2022.



