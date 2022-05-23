Faire Ensemble
Législatives: le sosie de Jean-Michel Blanquer fait campagne contre l'ancien ministre dans le Loiret

Nour Durand-Raucher s'est rendu devant la permanence de campagne de Jean-Michel Blanquer pour distribuer des tracts contre l'ancien ministre et candidat aux législatives.

