🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Législatives: les Outre-mer ouvrent le bal
Après la clôture de la campagne vendredi à minuit, plus de 48 millions de Français sont à nouveau appelés aux urnes ce weekend et le suivant pour élire leurs députés, six semaines après la présidentielle.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/legislatives-saint...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/legislatives-saint...