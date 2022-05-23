Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Législatives: les Outre-mer ouvrent le bal

Après la clôture de la campagne vendredi à minuit, plus de 48 millions de Français sont à nouveau appelés aux urnes ce weekend et le suivant pour élire leurs députés, six semaines après la présidentielle.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/legislatives-saint...


Version : Mobile / Web