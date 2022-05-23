🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Législatives: plus de 170 économistes signent une tribune de soutien au programme de la Nupes
Les signataires de la tribune saluent le programme "ambitieux" de la coalition des partis de gauche pour les élections législatives.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...