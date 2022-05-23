Faire Ensemble
Législatives: "que dimanche le pays donne au président le désaveu qu'il mérite", lance Jean-Luc Mélenchon

"Un projet d'interdictions et de taxations". Emmanuel Macron et Élisabeth Borne ont de nouveau pris pour cible Jean-Luc Mélenchon qui a de son côté estimé qu'il s'agissait d'un signe de "panique à bord", à trois jours du premier tour de législatives.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


