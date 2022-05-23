🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Législatives: que disent les derniers sondages, à deux jours du second tour?
Selon plusieurs enquêtes, Ensemble devrait arriver en tête ce dimanche, à l'issue du second tour, sans garantie toutefois d'obtenir la majorité absolue. L'absention s'annonce quant à elle encore importante.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...