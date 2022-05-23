Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Législatives: que disent les derniers sondages à quelques jours du premier tour?

Selon plusieurs enquêtes, les deux coalitions NUPES et Ensemble arriveraient au coude-à-coude ce dimanche, alors que l'abstention s'annonce comme la grande arbitre du scrutin.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web