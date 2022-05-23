Faire Ensemble
Législatives: un candidat attaqué sur son casier judiciaire demande à son adversaire "pourquoi elle n'a pas de mari"

Les deux concurrents en lice à Mayotte pour le second tour ont eu un vif échange lors d'un débat télévisé. Attaqué sur son casier judiciaire par son adversaire, son opposant lui a répondu qu'il ne lui demandait pas "pourquoi à 45 ans, elle n'avait pas de mari, pas d'enfants".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


