Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Lena Situations : on copie son look vitaminé parfait pour l’été

Après avoir scotché tout le monde ce mercredi 25 mai, à Cannes, en montant les marches du Palais des Festivals dans une superbe robe haute couture signée Stéphane Rolland et des bijoux haute joaillerie Bulgari, Lena Situations a délaissé le glamour d...
Lire la suite de l'article sur Elle.fr
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Mode/La-mode-des-stars/Lena-Si...


Version : Mobile / Web