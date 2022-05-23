🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Les Black Eyed Peas sur scène des Solidays face à Orelsan, Damso et -M-
Le festival de musique Solidays s'est tenu de vendredi à dimanche à l'hippodrome de Longchamp à Paris.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Les-Black-Eyed-P...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Les-Black-Eyed-P...