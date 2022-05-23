Faire Ensemble
Les commémorations de l'appel du 18 juin 1940 en présence d'Emmanuel Macron ont pris fin

Plusieurs personnes ont fait des malaises pendant les commémorations de l'appel du 18 juin 1940, au Mont Valérien dans les Hauts-de-Seine. La venue d'enfants a de son côté été annulée en raison des températures.



