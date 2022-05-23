🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Les commémorations de l'appel du 18 juin 1940 en présence d'Emmanuel Macron ont pris fin
Plusieurs personnes ont fait des malaises pendant les commémorations de l'appel du 18 juin 1940, au Mont Valérien dans les Hauts-de-Seine. La venue d'enfants a de son côté été annulée en raison des températures.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/les-commemorations...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/les-commemorations...