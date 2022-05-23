🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Les doux mots de Nicolas Bedos sur la tombe de son père
Nicolas Bedos est à Lumio, en Corse où repose son père, Guy, décédé en 2020.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Les-doux-mots-de...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Les-doux-mots-de...