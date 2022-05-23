Faire Ensemble
Les mares : ces zones humides qu'il faut protéger

Des animations vont être proposées dans toute la France jusqu'au 5 juin pour sensibiliser le public à la nécessité de protéger ces zones humides qui sont des trésors de biodiversité. La fête des mares a débuté aujourd'hui.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/au-fil-de...


