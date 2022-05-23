Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Les répulsifs "naturels" anti-moustiques sont-ils efficaces ?

Avec les vacances et les longues soirées d'été, forcément, on est confronté aux moustiques plus ou moins agressifs et il faut souvent s'en proteger. On s'interroge  aujourd'hui  sur les nombreux produits repulsifs dits "naturels". Sont-ils actifs ?

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-consei...


Version : Mobile / Web