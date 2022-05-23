Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Lindsay Lohan s'est mariée avec Bader Shammas, joyeuse annonce en photo

Pour ses 36 ans, Lindsay Lohan a eu droit à... un mariage ! La star américaine a en effet épousé son financier.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Lindsay-Lohan-s-...


Version : Mobile / Web