🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Line Papin : «Tout ce qui est lié à la femme est lié directement à son ventre»
La romancière Line Papin est invitée au Festival Des Livres des artistes qui se tient samedi et dimanche 2 et 3 juillet à Paris. Pour Paris Match, ...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Line-Pap...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Line-Pap...