Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Lionel Messi et sa femme Antonella, séjour farniente à Ibiza

Lionel Messi a été vu auprès de sa famille et de son ami Cesc Fabregas au large d'Ibiza ce mardi.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Lionel-Messi-et-...


Version : Mobile / Web