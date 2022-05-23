Faire Ensemble
Londres va expulser des migrants et des demandeurs d'asile vers le Rwanda

Un premier vol transportant une trentaine de demandeurs d'asile et de migrants arrivés illégalement au Royaume-Uni est prévu ce mardi soir, après l'échec du recours en justice d'associations de défense des réfugiés. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/rwanda/l...


