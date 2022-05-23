🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Louis Aliot: "Il faudra que Monsieur Macron apprenne à composer avec des des gens qui ne pensent pas comme lui"
Louis Aliot, maire “Rassemblement National” de Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales), réagit ce mercredi soir sur BFMTV à l’allocution d’Emmanuel Macron sur les résultats des élections législatives.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/louis-aliot-il-fau...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/louis-aliot-il-fau...