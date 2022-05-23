Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Louis Aliot: "Il faudra que Monsieur Macron apprenne à composer avec des des gens qui ne pensent pas comme lui"

Louis Aliot, maire “Rassemblement National” de Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales), réagit ce mercredi soir sur BFMTV à l’allocution d’Emmanuel Macron sur les résultats des élections législatives.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/louis-aliot-il-fau...


Version : Mobile / Web