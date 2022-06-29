Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Lutte contre la pauvreté : les méthodes d'évaluation prônées par la Nobel d’économie Esther Duflo changent la vie de millions de pauvres

L'économiste française présentait le 29 juin 2022 à Paris les 37 projets soutenus par son nouveau fonds d’innovation, lancé avec le soutien de l'Agence française de développement.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/economie...


Version : Mobile / Web