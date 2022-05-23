Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Lyna Khoudri : «Tous mes choix de films sont politiques»

La jeune actrice est à l’affiche de deux films politiques : «Nos Frangins» de Rachid Bouchareb et «Novembre» de Cédric Jimenez.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Lyna-Kho...


Version : Mobile / Web