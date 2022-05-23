🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Macky Sall en Russie : la voix de l'Afrique pour éviter la crise alimentaire
C'est une démarche inédite : le patron de l'Union africaine, Macky Sall, rencontre Vladimir Poutine aujourd'hui en Russie. Il veut faire libérer les stocks de céréales bloqués en Ukraine à cause de la guerre.
