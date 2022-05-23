Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Macky Sall en Russie : la voix de l'Afrique pour éviter la crise alimentaire

C'est une démarche inédite : le patron de l'Union africaine, Macky Sall, rencontre Vladimir Poutine aujourd'hui en Russie. Il veut faire libérer les stocks de céréales bloqués en Ukraine à cause de la guerre.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-monde-...


Version : Mobile / Web