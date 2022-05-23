Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Madagascar : au moins 214 morts pendant la saison cyclonique, selon l'ONU

"Six phénomènes météorologiques tropicaux ont frappé Madagascar entre janvier et avril", a rappelé le Bureau de coordination des Affaires humanitaires des Nations Unies. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/madagasc...


Version : Mobile / Web