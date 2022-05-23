Faire Ensemble
Madagascar : des produits contenant de la vanille retirés des rayons en France

La vanille de "Bourbon" venant de Madagascar suspectée de contenir un produit chimique. Des glaces vanille Häagen-Dazs, les crèmes glacées, vanille Bourbon de Madagascar avec ou sans coulis et quelque soit les marques, ont été retirés de la vente. Un produit cancérigène provenant de l'extrait de vanille a été identifié.

Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/reunion/madagascar-...


