Faire Ensemble
Madagascar : l'augmentation, du prix du ticket de bus, limitée

Les transporteurs, qui officient sur les lignes bus d'Antananarivo, sont dans l'obligation de maintenir le prix du ticket de bus à 600 Ar et non 800 Ar comme ils le désirent. En cas de non-respect de ce tarif, les autorités prendront des sanctions. Les bus seront placés en fourrière.

