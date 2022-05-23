🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Madagascar : l'augmentation, du prix du ticket de bus, limitée
Les transporteurs, qui officient sur les lignes bus d'Antananarivo, sont dans l'obligation de maintenir le prix du ticket de bus à 600 Ar et non 800 Ar comme ils le désirent. En cas de non-respect de ce tarif, les autorités prendront des sanctions. Les bus seront placés en fourrière.
Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/reunion/madagascar-...
Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/reunion/madagascar-...