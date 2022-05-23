Faire Ensemble
Madagascar : la chasse aux voleurs d'électricité est ouverte

La direction et les employés de la Jirama, sont-ils responsables de la crise de l'entreprise nationale ? Le président de la République, Andry Rajoelina, a pointé du doigt les acteurs de ce service public. Une rencontre va avoir lieu dans la semaine. L'Etat menace de mettre fin aux subventions.

