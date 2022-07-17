Faire Ensemble
Mali : les mouvements touareg s'inquiètent pour le processus de paix et dénoncent "l’abandon" de l'accord d'Alger

Les ex-rebelles de la Coordination des mouvements de l'Azawad étaient réunis les 16 et 17 juillet 2022 à Kidal, la grande ville du nord du Mali, toujours sous leur contrôle. 

