Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Mali : plus de 130 civils tués par des jihadistes présumés dans le centre du pays

D'après la junte au pouvoir, les massacres ont été commis par les djihadistes de la Katiba Macina dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/mali/mal...


Version : Mobile / Web